February 14, 1929 — October 29, 2020

Neldon Jarvis Christensen, 91, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020, in St. George, Utah at the home of his daughter, Myrna Stout. He was born Feb. 14, 1929, to Ray and Melissa Christensen.

He married Mary Carol Tryon on Aug. 17, 1956. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. Mary passed away, on July 15, 2005. He married long-time family friend, Lenna June Robison Furse, in the St. George, Utah Temple on July 5, 2008. She passed away on April 24, 2019.

Neldon graduated from Monticello High School in 1947. He worked as a computer programmer at Hill Air-Force Base in Layton, Utah. He took out an early retirement and moved his family to Hurricane in 1976. He was a member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association, where he received many trophies and awards. Neldon was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was faithful at church and temple attendance his entire life and held many church callings. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time camping and picnicking with his family and close friends: Glen and June Furse, and Barbara and Keith Hammer.

Neldon is survived by his children: Barry (Ada) Christensen of Brigham City, Utah; Julie (Lynn) Runolfson, of Vernal, Utah; Myrna Stout and Evan (D’Launa) Christensen of St. George, Utah; Sharyn (Darin) Scholzen and Karyn (Terral) Wilson of Hurricane, Utah; as well as 25 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings: Sam Christensen of Monticello, Utah, and Dennis (Kathy) Christensen of Holbrook, Arizona, Janis Shumway of Fredonia, Arizona and Marion Lovitt of Ness City, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by both spouses; siblings: Leon, Kent, Eldon, Eileen, Jay, Norma, Cleo, Judy; and son-in-law, Ronald Stout.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 E. 600 North, Hurricane, Utah. If attending, kindly wear a mask and bring a chair if needed.

The family wishes to thank Southern Utah Home Health Care and Hospice for their kind and loving care.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.