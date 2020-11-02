September 1, 1924 — October 28, 2020

Joseph William Rondo returned home to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was 96 years old and part of “The Greatest Generation.”

Joseph was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on Sept. 1, 1924, to Herbert Edward Rondo and Mary Josephine LaForest and was one of eleven children. He had a great early youth which included working until age 16 in his father’s machine shop in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. He enjoyed hunting from an early age and was an excellent marksman. At age 18, he enlisted to proudly serve his country and spent three years, seven months in the US Navy during WWII with sea duty on two destroyers in the South Atlantic protecting transport ships from the German Wolf Pack U-Boats and doing electrical repairs at the New London submarine base.

Joseph was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in France after his graduation from BYU. He met his eternal companion, Mary Jane Clove in Ventura, California and they were sealed in the St. George, Utah Temple. They settled in West Covina, California and raised their family. He loved teaching elementary school for 25 years where he made a positive impact in his students’ lives. He and his wife served missions in France, Germany and Madagascar. He loved life dearly because of his love for the Savior Jesus Christ, his wonderful parents, wife and children.

He is survived by his children: Paula Jean Morey McElhinney and her husband John of Central, Utah, Burton Joseph Rondo and his wife Victoria of St George, Utah, and Allan Lynn Rondo and his wife Shannon of Encinitas, California; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings: John Rondo, Robert Rondo and Sally Rudich. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents; and eight siblings.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. The webcast will remain on-line for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.