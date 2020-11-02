Mountain bike professionals, Fezzari ambassadors to showcase skills in competition at Snake Hollow Bike Park

Snake Hollow St. George Bike Park, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah-based Fezzari Bicycles will showcase the skill of their riders and pros on Thursday at Snake Hollow Bike Park in St. George.

Spectators are invited to watch the free “Fezzari Whip Off” from 7-9 p.m. A number of local and national bike athletes will compete in a socially distanced format to ride the most impressive run in the bike park.

“This is a great opportunity to see some outstanding riding in a world-class bike park like Snake Hollow,” Kevin Lewis, director of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Fezzari Bicycles and the city of St. George for this fun, outdoor opportunity to enjoy an exhibition celebrating a sport that so many people in the area enjoy.”

The Fezzari Whip Off will be a friendly competition featuring riders across a variety of ability levels and disciplines in a jam-based format. The competitors, who will be preselected by Fezzari, will include professional bike athletes and Fezzari ambassadors with a number of locals expected to be among the contestants. The bikers will have the opportunity to showcase their most impressive ride through the bike park. Each rider will select their own line and tricks and will be allowed as many attempts as they can muster during the timed event.

“We can’t wait to see what these athletes can do at Snake Hollow,” Jordan Washburn, sales and marketing experience engineer with Fezzari Bicycles, said in the release. “This should be a fun event with high-level entertainment and outstanding riding. It is a perfect way to cap off our week in Greater Zion exploring the world-class biking and helping with trail building.”

All spectators are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask over their nose and mouth for the duration of the event. To prepare for the event, the Snake Hollow Bike Park, located at 1500 N 2400 Wests, will be closed to the public from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Parking is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fezzari Bicycles, based in Linden, is visiting Greater Zion this week with a number of the brand’s athletes and social-media ambassadors. While in the area, the Fezzari riders will have the opportunity to sample some of the region’s famous mountain biking on both sides of Washington County.

The group will also be assisting in a trail-building project in Spring Hollow that is set to introduce roughly 30 miles of new, high-altitude mountain bike trail riding, including some true gravity/downhill terrain.

Content from the group’s visit to Greater Zion is set to be shared on multiple social media accounts and with a number of bike media outlets to help drive further awareness of the riding available in the area.

The Fezzari Whip Off is facilitated by a partnership between Fezzari Bicycles, Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office and the City of St. George.

Event details

What: Fezzari Whip Off.

When: Thursday, Nov. 5, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Snake Hollow Bike Park, 1500 North 2400 West, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Additional information: Spectators are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing. Parking is limited to first-come, first-served.

