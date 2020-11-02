Bath Planet of Southern Utah transforms bathrooms from drab to dazzling

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re hoping to soak in a sparkling new bathtub or shower before the holidays and relax during the stresses of the next couple months, there’s still time to make your dream bathroom remodel a reality.

“We’re getting to the finish line of the year, but it’s still a good time to get on the phone and get an estimate done,” Bruce Thompson, owner of Bath Planet of Southern Utah, said. “If that’s going to be your Christmas present this year, let’s start working on it now.”

Bath Planet of Southern Utah offers free evaluations and financing options to help customers bring their remodeling ideas to life. Thompson and his team guide clients through making the best choices in materials, patterns, colors and accessories. A new bathtub or shower can completely revitalize the bathroom space, he said.

Whether a client wants to replace their outdated, grimy shower and wall surround or add a walk-in bathtub for comfort and safety, Thompson said the solution is durable, low-maintenance acrylic from the Bath Planet line of products.

Guaranteed not to chip, crack or fade, Bath Planet acrylic is antimicrobial, nonporous and easy to clean. Rather than harsh chemicals and vigorous scrubbing, a bit of vinegar and hot water is usually all that’s needed. Bath Planet has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Quality, and all products are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

“A consumer wants to know, ‘Are you going to do what you say you’re going to do? Is the product as good as you say it is?’” Thompson said. “Well, I’ve got a third-party endorsement that will testify to that.”

In addition to the quality, the Bath Planet line of products is also unique in allowing for quick installation.

“We’re not in the house for days and days or weeks,” he said. “You could have a brand-new, beautiful shower in a couple of days. We take pride in our workmanship, trying to make each bathroom transformation a nice experience and getting it done in a fairly quick amount of time.”

Custom bathroom remodels are a different consideration, Thompson said, adding that the timeline will vary depending on size and customer choices. But with installation handled by his team rather than contracted out to a third party, they complete projects faster than most customers would expect.

Thompson specializes in tub-to-shower conversions, walk-in bathtubs and creating safe shower environments. For aging customers or those with limited mobility, the addition of safety features like grab bars, seats and low-barrier floors can help restore independence and confidence.

Thompson has been in the plumbing industry for more than 40 years. He founded Bruce Thompson Plumbing in 1996 and is licensed as a plumbing and general contractor in both Utah and Nevada.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” he said. “We have a lot of history of doing things the right way.”

Thompson said he received many requests from plumbing customers over the years to update their shower or bathtub and gradually evolved into remodeling services. With the establishment of office space and a warehouse in Washington City, Thompson and his team offer not only high-quality acrylic products from Bath Planet but everything needed to transform a bathroom from drab to dazzling.

“We bring all the options to them and assist them in considering what works best in their situation,” he said. “We’re taking what may have been installed 20 or 30 years prior and making it look nice and modern, functional and in some cases, safer.”

To schedule a free estimate, call Bath Planet of Southern Utah at 435-634-9118 or visit their website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Bath Planet of Southern Utah | Address: 1186 S. Hillcrest Drive, Washington City | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Telephone: 435-634-9118 Website .

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.