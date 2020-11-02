Lightning ignites Spirit Creek Fire on Pine Valley Mountain

A lightning-caused fire has burned through approximately 10 to 15 acres on Pine Valley Mountain, Washington County, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A lightning strike ignited a wildfire on Pine Valley Mountain Monday afternoon and has burned through around 10-15 acres of timber and brush.

Kevin Abel with Dixie National Forest told St. George News that the fire, now known as Spirit Creek Fire, was reported at approximately 4:21 p.m. and caused by lightning from a storm that swept through the area. The fire is burning in a hard to reach area between Pig Creek and Spirit Creek.

“They are working their way in right now trying to get close to it,” he said, adding that they probably won’t actively start engaging with fighting the fire until morning because of its location.

He said fires will typically “lay down” during the night hours due to an increase in relative humidity.

“So the activity of the fire is less in the evening,” he said. “There’s a fire crew working their way in now, and they will work when they get there, but they won’t send in a lot of resources unless they have to tonight.”

With regard to how many other lightning-caused fires there were Monday, Abel said that is still under investigation, and they wouldn’t know that until at least Tuesday. They have had multiple smoke checks. Smoke checks, he said, sometimes equate to nothing but dust kicked up into the air or a distant campfire.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” he said.

