Photo gallery: With 2 days until the election, ‘Trump trains’ chug full steam ahead in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — With just two days until Election Day, supporters of President Donald Trump organized a coordinated “Trump train” that saw people gathering in their cars, trucks and on motorcycles at high schools across Washington County before heading to their final gathering spot at Washington County Legacy Park.

Bearing American flags and Trump paraphernalia, hundreds met at Snow Canyon High School, Desert Hills High School, Crimson Cliffs High School and Hurricane High School before rolling out to the fairgrounds.

St. George News attended the event at various locations and compiled the following photo gallery.

