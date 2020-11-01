Multiple agencies respond to human-caused brush fire burning near Dammeron Valley

A human caused wildfire burns just east of Dammeron Valley, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire burning three miles east of Dammeron Valley Sunday evening.

Information from the Color Country Interagency Fire Center said the wildfire burned through short grass and some brush and had reached 2 acres before fire personnel were able to put it out.

Central Fire Chief Steve Haluska responded to the fire and said they believed the fire to be human-caused, but he was unsure exactly how it was started.

Fire personnel from Central, Dammeron Valley, Brookside, Diamond Valley, Veyo, Gunlock and Santa Clara-Ivins responded to the fire as well as law enforcement personnel from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire was burning on Bureau of Land Management land, Haluska said.

Though the early November weather was cooler than during some of the area’s earlier wildfires, Haluska said it was still very dry with a small amount of wind.

“We’re still under fire restrictions,” he added.

No structures were threatened.

A full list of Utah fire restrictions can be found here.

