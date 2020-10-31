Photo gallery: From freaky to cute, Southern Utahns celebrate Halloween

Composite image. Left photo courtesy of Katie Ransbury; right photo courtesy of Marcia Milne, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — People throughout Southern Utah donned costumes ranging from freakish to adorable in celebration of Halloween on Saturday.
See St. George News’ gallery below, featuring community-submitted costume photos.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Halloween in LaVerkin, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Rachel Zettler, St. George News
Halloween in the Little Valley area of St. George, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Jessica Valpey, St. George News
Halloween in Cedar City, Utah, October 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Halloween in the Little Valley area of St. George, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Sharla Hughes Dalluge, St. George News
Halloween in Southern Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Chad Luethje, St. George News
Halloween in Southern Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Brent Rowe, St. George News
Halloween in Washington City, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Sheila Steadman, St. George News
Halloween in Santa Clara, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Ryan Franck, St. George News
Halloween in Santa Clara, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Cyndie Leach, St. George News
Halloween in St. George, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Leydi Flores, St. George News
Halloween in Santa Clara, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Cyndie Leach, St. George News
Halloween in Southern Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Alishia Aronoff, St. George News
Halloween in Southern Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Jenni Hunt, St. George News
Halloween in St. George, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Christian Neff, St. George News
Halloween in St. George, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Shelli Taub, St. George News
Halloween in Southern Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Joe Bott, St. George News
Halloween in Southern Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Mary Steinke, St. George News
Halloween in Southern Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Mary Steinke, St. George News
Halloween in Southern Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Mary Steinke, St. George News
The Hansen family celebrates Halloween in Southern Utah, October 2020 | Submitted photo, St. George News
Halloween in Cedar City, Utah, October 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Halloween in Cedar City, Utah, October 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Halloween in Santa Clara, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Katie Ransbury, St. George News
Halloween in Washington City, Utah, October 2020 | Photo courtesy of Marcia Milne, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.
Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.