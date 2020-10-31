Photo gallery: From freaky to cute, Southern Utahns celebrate Halloween

Written by or for St. George News
October 31, 2020
Composite image. Left photo courtesy of Katie Ransbury; right photo courtesy of Marcia Milne, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — People throughout Southern Utah donned costumes ranging from freakish to adorable in celebration of Halloween on Saturday.

See St. George News’ gallery below, featuring community-submitted costume photos.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

