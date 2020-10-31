MISSING: 12-year-old boy last seen being dropped off at Hurricane Intermediate School

Shown in this undated photo, 12-year-old Isaac Escobedo was last seen in Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 30, 2020 | Photo courtesy of LaVerkin Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a boy who has been reported missing in Southern Utah.

The LaVerkin Police Department issued a missing persons advisory Saturday after the boy went missing Friday. He was last seen getting dropped off at Hurricane Intermediate School by his father, according to the advisory.

Isaac Escobedo, 12, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and Vans shoes. He is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and black, curly hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the LaVerkin Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 435-634-5730.

The LaVerkin Police Department did not respond to St. George News’ request for additional information at the time of this report.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.