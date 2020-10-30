June 11, 1947 – Oct. 22, 2020

Victoria Lynn Jensen passed away from health complications during the early evening hours on Oct. 22, 2020, at her Santa Clara, Utah, home. Her husband, Nicholas Dilworth Jensen was by Victoria’s side as she passed. She was 73 years old. Victoria will be sorely missed by many family members and friends who loved her, and whom she dearly loved.

She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Dilworth Jensen; her children, Scott Andrew Capser, Ron Allen Capser, Nicholas Isaac Jensen, Dana Andrew Jensen, Christopher Ryan Jensen, Nathan Elliott Valentine, Alisha Christine Green, and Candice Marie Blake; 17 grandchildren; brother, Gary Greenfield and sister, Gayle Agostinelli.

Victoria was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Clinton Greenfield, and her mother, Virginia Kathleen Brendel.

Victoria grew up on a ranch in Billings, Montana, the place of her birth. She was a pure-blooded ranch girl who loved her horse, Pal, and the freedom which country life afforded her. As she grew, she was expected to work and contribute to the duties of ranch life. Victoria was a skilled heeler, developing the ability as she tended to the livestock. Her husband, Nicholas, was always proud of his wife’s talent as a heeler. Victoria was a tenacious woman, determined to make her way through life independently in the most confident, serving, productive, successful, and ladylike way possible. While she believed a woman was as capable as any man of hard work and mental acumen, she was quite content with serving her good husband in every way which might lift and edify him. Her focus was to complete, not to compete.

For many folks in her life, she was one of the best people any of them had ever known. Victoria magnified every opportunity with which she was presented. Together, Nicholas and Victoria served three separate missions spanning eleven years for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Addiction Recovery Program. She took on overwhelming challenges with courage and a positive attitude, which seemed to shrink those challenges into manageable ordeals to be expected in life and handled as they come. She would often suggest prayer as a prelude to tackling adversity.

She was an author with a tremendous ability to compose beautifully embellished landscapes and portraits with words. She was also an artist, and literally painted beautiful landscapes and stunning portraits. She was a businesswoman who multitasked with grace, kindness, and honesty, always. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and a faithful saint all the days of her life, from the time she learned of Him, until her passing. She was a remarkable mother and grandmother who took time to listen, play, laugh, and teach. She was a devoted wife who served and supported her good husband in every way she could with all her heart, might, mind, and strength. She was a loyal friend who showed and verbalized love for others in a genuine way, which warmed every receiving heart. These qualities and characteristics demonstrated throughout her various roles in life, can’t be understated, and a comprehensive description would fill volumes.

Victoria was loved by so many wonderful people, all of whom are sad to see her go, yet many of whom know she is just at the beginning of eternal glory with her loving Father in Heaven and many loving ancestors who have also moved beyond the veil. They know she is blessing the lives of spirits in Heaven as much or more than those she blessed here on earth. She is no longer in pain. She is free and at peace, as she always hoped to be.

The family would like to thank Alexis Watson with Dixie Hospice, Graham Bueler with Serenity Funeral Home of Southern UT, and the many friends and family members who contributed to Victoria’s care and comfort.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to her surviving family to cover medical expenses.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse located at 1706 Desert Dawn Dr., Santa Clara, Utah. The viewing will be from 10-10:45 a.m. and the service will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are forced to limit the attendance to the 11 a.m. funeral service to family. All are welcome to join us for the viewing, while maintaining safe social distancing guidelines.

