Friday night’s 4A football playoff scores

Crimson Cliffs at Pine View, 4A football playoffs, St. George, Utah, Oct. 30, 2020 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Here are Friday night’s football scores for the 4A playoff games involving Region 9 high schools. All four games were decisive wins in favor of the home team:

Cedar 28, Dixie 0

At Cedar, the Reds’ defense shut out the Dixie Flyers. Cedar quarterback Jaron Garrett threw two TD passes and rushed for two more scores.

Pine View 42, Crimson Cliffs 10

At Pine View, the Panthers built a 28-3 lead in the first half and coasted to a 42-10 win over the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs. Brayden Bunnell threw three TD passes and rushed for another TD. Chase Hansen scored the Mustangs’ lone TD late in the fourth, but the Panthers tacked on a 99-yard kickoff return right after that.

Snow Canyon 35, Logan 16

At Snow Canyon, the Warriors scored four TDs in the second quarter to take a 28-0 halftime lead. Rockwell Jones had two TDs, one rushing and one on a 40-yard pass reception.

Sky View 42, Desert Hills 12

At Sky View, the Desert Hills Thunder struck first, scoring a TD late in the first quarter to take an early 6-0 lead. However, the top-seeded Bobcats then rattled off 36 unanswered points during the two middle quarters, eventually rolling to a 42-12 victory.

