Firefighters knock out brush fire in St. George believed to be started by juvenile

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire that ignited in the hills east of apartments on River Road was quickly doused by firefighters Friday night.

St. George firefighters were sent to the apartments at 3419 S. River Road, just south of the intersection with Brigham Road, around 7:30 p.m. on what was originally reported to be a structure fire, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said.

The fire turned out to be in an open area in the hills east of the apartments that burned around 2-3 acres before being contained and extinguished, the fire chief said.

“Right now it sounds like we have a juvenile that was the cause (of the fire),” Stoker said.

Firefighters had yet to speak to the suspected juvenile or their parents when Stoker spoke to St. George News.

Depending on the circumstances, the juvenile could be charged for the cost of putting the fire out, Stoker said. That cost would be built on an hourly rate for the manpower and equipment involved in fighting the fire.

“Those (charges) can add up rather quickly if it’s a larger fire or if aircraft are involved,” Stoker said.

The St. George Fire Department will likely hand the case over to the city of St. George to pursue once fighters speak with the juvenile, Stoker said.

