What’s on the Menu: Blaze Pizza | Sponsored by Camping World

WASHINGTON CITY — Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to be the master of your own universe? Well, now you can get a small taste of what that might be like by creating your own pizza combination at Blaze Pizza in Washington City.

With myriad crust, sauce and topping options ready to pile high and fire up, Blaze puts the power of pizza right in your hands.

On this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon Demke takes “the voice you know” Mark Musgrave, who has a nose for pizza.

Join Demke and Musgrave in episode 68 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

“I don’t eat to live, I live to eat,” Musgrave said, describing the moment he got the call to be a guest on the show.

Musgrave likes his pizza spicy, so he ordered Blaze’s signature spicy pizza, the Hot Link, on a cauliflower crust. The pizza features a plethora of fiery options for the mouth, including spicy red sauce, spicy Italian sausage and jalapeños all “fire’d” up into perfection.

Demke however, likes to build his pizza from scratch.

“I’m a big, build-your-own kind of guy,” Demke said, adding that he really likes the veggies.

“Loads of veggies. This is how I veg out.”

Blaze pizza also features appetizers, including the garlic pesto dough knots, which Demke said blew his mind, and desserts like the s’more pie cookie and brownies.

“Now that’s what I’m talking about,” Demke said.

Blaze Pizza is a relatively new pizza franchise for Southern Utah, and owner-operator Brian Booth described the eatery as casual, fresh and fast.

“You can come in for lunch and be out the door, down the line and paid for and take your food with you in 10 minutes or less,” Booth said.

Blaze Pizza has two convenient Southern Utah locations, 740 W. Telegraph St., Washington City and 1333 S. Hilton Drive, St. George.

“Mark, this pizza has got me blazed,” Demke said.

“I want to get blazed everyday,” Musgrave answered.

What’s on the Menu: Blaze Pizza | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Blaze Pizza | Address: 740 W. Telegraph St., Washington City | Telephone: 435-466-1035 | Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Website.

Additional location: 1333 S. Hilton Drive, St. George.

