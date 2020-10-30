‘A great bonding experience’: Kicks & Giggles brings 4D ultrasound technology to Southern Utah

Photo by Inside Creative House/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For parents-to-be, one of the most memorable steps along the pregnancy journey is catching the first glimpse of their bundle of joy via ultrasound.

Kicks & Giggles in St. George utilizes the latest imaging technology to capture and preserve this special moment. They specialize in 4D ultrasounds and early gender reveals along with traditional 3D and 2D imaging services.

“It offers a great bonding experience,” owner and operator Kasey Smith said. “Everyone leaves with something they can really cherish for the rest of their life.”

Ultrasounds in 2D provide the familiar grainy profile of a baby in black and white. While 3D imaging produces a more realistic rendering of the body and some facial features, 4D technology goes one step further by tracking the baby in real time.

“If it kicks or yawns or rolls over, you’re watching that actually happen,” Smith said.

With a 4D ultrasound package from Kicks & Giggles, parents can take up to a 30-minute peek inside the world of their little one. They leave the studio with high-definition videos and printed images to share, and a recording of the baby’s heartbeat can be placed into a stuffed animal for a unique keepsake.

A 4D ultrasound between 11-22 weeks gestation will show the baby as a whole. More facial details can be observed between 25-34 weeks. Kicks & Giggles can also perform gender predictions as soon as 16 weeks into pregnancy via ultrasound or as early as eight weeks with clinical DNA testing.

The proverbial “birth” of Kicks & Giggles came almost four years ago when Smith was expecting her second child. She went to a private studio for an elective ultrasound and gender determination, and the experience inspired her husband, Greg, to research work in the ultrasound field, which ultimately evolved into launching their own business in Provo.

Kasey Smith admits she wasn’t entirely sold on the concept of 4D ultrasounds before starting Kicks & Giggles. That all changed the moment she saw her daughter’s face on the screen.

“Now my only regret is not getting one with my first,” she said. “I’ll never have another baby without doing 4D.”

While retaining ownership of their Provo location, the couple introduced Kicks & Giggles to the Southern Utah market as a mobile service after moving to St. George. They soon found they needed more space to keep up with customer demand and opened a studio in Washington City’s Cottontown Village over the summer.

“We’re unique from our competition in that we’re very hands-on,” Smith said. “This is a family-owned business; we are personally invested in each and every person’s experience.”

Many mothers come to Kicks & Giggles for the reassurance an ultrasound provides, Smith said. Some have suffered a miscarriage in the past, while others are concerned because they can’t feel their baby moving. Even a quick checkup can offer peace of mind more conveniently and affordably than making a doctor’s appointment.

In the near future, Smith plans to obtain medical education and licensing that will allow Kicks & Giggles to offer diagnostic services to parents, particularly those pursuing alternative birth plans.

“We hope to continue to grow and become a familiar name in the community,” she said. “We want to be the go-to place as soon as people find out they’re pregnant.”

Parents enjoy a more relaxed, intimate atmosphere at Kicks & Giggles as compared to a medical office, Smith said, adding that the spacious studio can accommodate siblings, grandparents and friends to share in the occasion.

A baby’s personality will often shine through during a 4D ultrasound, she said. Kicks & Giggles facilitates this powerful bonding experience, creating memories to last a lifetime.

“We love the people we get to meet and love hearing their stories. It really helps us feel like we’re a part of something,” she said. “This has blessed our lives just as much, if not more, than we bless the lives of others.”

To book an appointment with Kicks & Giggles, visit their website or call 435-705-7536.

