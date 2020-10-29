January 9, 1931 — October 20, 2020

Lawrence E. Laubscher, Sr. (“Larry”), passed away at his home on Oct. 20, 2020, at the age of 89.

He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 9, 1931. Upon the death of his father in 1937, he moved with his mother, Elizabeth R. Laubscher, and his sister, Ellen Bortz Hocking, to Washington, D.C. He graduated from Calvin Coolidge H.S., Washington, D.C., in 1948, and from George Washington University with degrees in Electrical Engineering (BEE 1952) and Law (JD 1955). While attending engineering school, he worked part-time as an Engineering Aide for Potomac Electric Power Company.

He also was a 3-year varsity letterman in tennis, and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Upon graduation during the Korean War, he married his high school sweetheart, June Oberndoerfer, and worked as a civilian Electrical Engineer on the U.S. Navy TALOS guided missile program. Larry attended law school at night, and eventually entered the field of Intellectual Property Law, which he greatly enjoyed to the end of his professional career.

Larry and June had three children, Larry, Jr. (1953), Nancy (1954; d. 1998) and Linda (1957). Following June’s death from cancer in 1966, Larry married Mary Schminky in 1968, and in 1972, they had a son, Brian. In Silver Spring, Maryland, Larry was a Boy Scout Cubmaster and served as Vice President of the Church Council for St. Luke Lutheran Church. Upon moving to Arlington, Virginia in 1976, he was a Crystal City soccer coach and sang for many years in the choir of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and an Elder.

Professionally, he joined with his son, Larry, Jr., in founding the firm of Laubscher & Laubscher, which originated in Arlington, Virginia, and eventually moved to Annapolis, Maryland. Upon semi-retirement, he moved with Mary to St. George, Utah in 2010, became a member of the Utah State Bar, and continued his practice in a satellite office to the main Annapolis office managed by Larry, Jr. In Utah, he was a deacon at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church and sang with the church choir and with the St. George Interfaith Choir. He greatly enjoyed the golf and social programs at Bloomington C.C.

Larry was a member of the American Bar Association, the America Intellectual Property Law Association, and the Utah, Virginia, and District of Columbia Bar Associations. He was a Past President of the Patent Lawyers Club of Washington, D.C.

Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary S. Laubscher, his children, Larry Laubscher, Jr. (Patty) of Annapolis, MD, Brian Laubscher (Renee) of Springfield, VA, Linda Gleave of Salt Lake City, Utah, son-in-law, John Griffin of Frisco, CO, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bloomington CC, 3174 S. Bloomington Dr. E, Saint George, Utah on April 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life in the DC Metro area is being planned for a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Switchpoint CRC, 948 N. 1300 West, Saint George, Utah 84770. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit the website www.metcalfmortuary.com.