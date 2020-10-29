July 2, 1947 — October 24, 2020

Lawrence E. Bagby Jr. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in St George Utah from complications related to COVID-19.

Larry was born July 2, 1947, in Alhambra, California to Violet Gertrude Hall and Lawrence Elmet Bagby. He met Nancy Kay Moore when he was 13 years old and married her in the Los Angeles Temple on Nov. 26, 1969.

Larry was raised in Los Angeles California and served a “southern states” mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s in history. He served as a Captain in the Air Force and later became a Certified Financial Planner.

Larry was an intentional husband and father who loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart. He was extremely diligent in his discipleship of Jesus Christ by being a great missionary, family history and temple work enthusiast and serving unceasingly.

He was loving, kind, a peacemaker and an amazing leader. He served as Bishop for five years, High Council for 10, and he was the Interfaith Public Affairs Director for eight years for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Thousand Oaks, California.

He had a talent for writing in his journal and Book of Remembrance and a gift for speaking and teaching. He was a friend to everyone and had a happy contagious personality full of zest for life!

He was an accomplished musician in accordion, piano and singing. You could find Larry singing and entertaining as often as he had the chance and especially loved singing and performing with his family.

He was an avid sports fan and athlete and loved watching and cheering for the Dodgers, Lakers and BYU Cougars! He and Nancy celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Kay, children, Kristi (and Craig) Gardiner, Lawrence E. Bagby III, Kerri Bagby and Dustin Bagby. He has 10 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandson and is also survived by his brother Richard Bagby.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to his wife Nancy through https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-loving-larry-bagby-jr

Larry’s Celebration of life will be held on Oct 31 at 11 am in Washington Utah. Interment will be held at Tonaquint Cemetery. Military honors provided by the Air Force.

