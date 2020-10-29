March 25, 1938 — October 19, 2020

Kathleen Ann Russu, 82, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, at her home in St. George, Utah.

Born in Inglewood, California, on March 25, 1938, she was the daughter of Arthur and Canzada Russu. She graduated from Inglewood High School in 1956 and obtained a bachelor’s in art degree from California College of the Arts in 1985.

She married Billy Dewayne Nance on April 1, 1956, and they had three children together – Cindy, Robert and Amber. As a loving and devoted mother, hard worker and exceptionally talented artist, she began her career as a supervisor at Hughes Aircraft in Fullerton, California, before utilizing her artistic skills as a drafting engineer at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. She semi-retired and relocated to St. George in 2013 and continued to work into her late 70s.

Kathleen was a highly esteemed artist whose creative dexterity won her many awards and accolades. Her skills ranged from watercolors to traditional and landscape art quilting. Her landscape art quilt of the Grand Canyon, “Grand 1,” was accepted into and competed at the Paducah Quilt Show in Paducah, Kentucky, in 2010. She was a longtime member of the Coachella Valley Quilt Guild in Rancho Mirage and the Dixie Quilt Guild in St. George, as well as a chair on the Watercolor Society of Oahu during the decade she lived in Hawaii.

She will be remembered as a faithful and loving mother, a kind and gentle grandmother, an admirable and compassionate sister, a doting and warmhearted aunt, and an honest and forgiving friend. The passion and love she poured into her life and her art will continue to define her. Her inspiring strength and independence, her loyalty to her family, her drive to live a fulfilling life, and her eye for the beautiful and unique will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Nance and Amber Gillies, and her husband, David; daughter-in-law Jayne Nance; grandchildren: Amanda Jacobsen; David, Timothy, and Sarah Nance; Ryan, Daniel, Christopher, and Rachel Sentz; great-grandchildren: Erik, Elizabeth, Nevaeh, Daniel, Jacob, Joseph, Max, Shane, Syria-lin and Robert; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Arthur and Canzada Russu, brother David Russu, sister Linda Jacobsen and brother-in-law Don Jacobsen, and son Robert Nance.

Per her wishes, she will be interred with her mother and sister on Oct. 30, 2020, at Twentynine Palms Cemetery in California with graveside services at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be delayed.