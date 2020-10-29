Ian Rodriguez

February 26, 1982 — October 10, 2020

Ian Robert Rodriguez, 33 years old passed away on Oct. 10, 2020, in Saint George, Utah. He was born on Feb. 26, 1982, in Upland, California to Renee Rojas and Richard Rodriguez.

Ian attend UTI for automotive/ diesel technician. Ian had his own business.

Ian loved to restore old cars, play his guitar and ride his Harley. His most precious time was spent with his children. Children are Audrina Rose Rodriguez, James Dean Robert Rodriguez and Ares Rodriguez.

Siblings are Nicole Taylor, Michael Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Harley Berry and Hailey Williams.

Parents are Renee and Gilbert Berry and Richard and Lisa Rodriguez.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Calvary Chapel in Saint George, Utah.