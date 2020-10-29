No Filter: Who you gonna call when things get paranormal?

ST. GEORGE — Just in time for Halloween, the No Filter team headed north to Cedar City to meet with a member of the Southern Utah Paranormal team to learn a little about ghost hunting and visit some of Cedar’s most paranormal sites.

Founded in 2009, Southern Utah Paranormal provides free paranormal investigations to residents of Southern Utah.

In this episode of “No Filter,” host Grady Sinclair, along with Regan Lelli and Brendon Gunn, join Southern Utah Paranormal team member Tina Lloyd for a haunting walk down Cedar City Main Street to learn about what it takes to be a modern-day ghostbuster. Or at least a ghost hunter.

Watch Grady and friends do a little ghost hunting in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

“Historic Main Street. This is where there have been many sightings and indications of paranormal activity,” Sinclair said to Lloyd.

Rumors, Lloyd said, are that somewhere beneath what was once the old J.C. Penny building used to be the site of an old pioneer building that was built over the top of. Because of that, she added, there are whisperings that a man, woman and child tend to haunt the area.

Other rumors tell of the story of a ghost in what is now Boomers Bloomer’s and The Candy Factory. The ghost is affectionately named Parhump and is said to move things around, said Kris Benson, owner of the Siren Salon next door.

Benson related the story of a clock that had been well-mounted on the wall that was caught on camera falling and shattering with no apparent cause.

But what happens when the brave team puts some of the Southern Utah Paranormal equipment to the test in the dark?

“So when we were there in that room, alone, in the dark, me and Tina, exploring the supernatural world that exists parallel to our own… What a great treat,” Sinclair said.

To learn more about Southern Utah Paranormal, including their yearly Halloween program and paranormal findings, visit their Facebook page or website.

