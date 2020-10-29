Aleen Orton

August 5, 1926 — October 27, 2020

Our loving mother, grandmother and sister passed away in Parowan, Utah at her daughter’s home Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. At 94 years young, she has brought so much love and joy to us.

Aleen was born in Parowan, Utah on Aug. 5, 1926, the oldest child of Clifton P. Halterman and Arvilla Dalton. She attended both Parowan Elementary and Parowan High School from which she graduated. She married Keith Hope Bettridge Feb. 16, 1945. He passed away Feb. 26, 1947. She married Reed Laub Orton Oct. 4, 1947. They were sealed in the St. George Temple Feb. 24, 1962. Aleen worked at the County courthouse for many years in both the recorder’s office and in the clerk’s office, retiring in 1988.

She loved her Savior, she served in many callings Relief Society, Primary, and her favorite, Cub scouts. Reed and Aleen served a mission to the Cove Fort Historical Site in which they made many friends while serving.

Aleen loved the outdoors. Her many stories of riding horses, cows and even goats made us laugh. Reed and Aleen had a farm in Parowan Valley where they raised Polled Herford cows and bulls also some sheep. Riding to Paragonah to round up the cattle on the mountain was something she looked forward to each year. They were members of the Red Hill Wranglers. It was such a fun group. Mom loved barrel racing on her favorite horse, Bonnie. Her home was filled with trophies she had won with Bonnie.

Her family was everything to her, always supporting the many activities of her children and grandchildren. Sister trips with her two sisters created a special bond between them. Mom was a Jazz Fan! She called them by their first name and felt like they were her friends often donning a Jazz t-shirt on game days with a Jazz wreath on the front door.

As her health declined the past two years she spent most of her time in South Jordan with her son and family. Special trips to Parowan often included outings to the Gap, Brian Head, and Cedar Breaks. Each came with a story of sheep herding and horse riding. We will miss those.

Aleen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Keith, her eternal companion Reed, in-laws Clark and Minnie Laub Orton, her brothers Dee and Merrell, sister Merna, and great-granddaughter Hayven.

She is survived by daughter Marsha Rae (Craig) Rowley, sons Kelly Reed (Elizabeth), Tony H (Kristen), 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren with three more on the way, and two great-great-grandchildren and her sister Elna Stubbs.

Special thanks to Dr. P in South Jordan for her loving care and concern and IHC Hospice Haley, Rachael, and Craig for the care of mom.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at noon in the Parowan City Cemetery. Internment Parowan City Cemetery.

