TGIF Show: Your Halloween weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Halloween weekend events | Oct. 29 – Nov. 1
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Ken Church | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Artist of the Month: Deborah Bice | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery ETC Sidewalk Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | All Hallows’ Eve Meditation + Dinner | Admission: $55 | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Samhain Full Moon Festival | Admission: $11-$77 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday and Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | So U Comedy: Improv! The Long & Short of It | Admission: $10-$20 | Location: Location: Kayenta Center for the Arts, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Thriller | Admission: $17-$39 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Electric Comedy Halloween | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Bright Star | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Man With the Pointed Toes | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | The Rocky Horror Picture Show | Admission: $5 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Zion Halloween Comedy Party | Admission: $35-$50 | Location: Zion Cliff Lodge, 620 N. Juniper St., Hildale.
Family
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PDT | Happy Birthday Nevada 2020 | Admission: Free | Location: Nevada Welcome Center, 460 N. Sandhill Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 2-4 p.m. | Trunk or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: ERA Brokers Consolidated, 201 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Howl-Oween Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru | Admission: Free | Location: InfoWest, 435 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $8-$20 | Location: Western Legacy Farm & Ranch, 1600 S. 160 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Scarecrow Walk and Haunted Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. | Farmland | Admission: $12 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Pumpkin Patch | Admission: $5 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Cedar Haunt | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Howloween Fun | Admission: Free | Location: WOOF Wellness Center for Active Pets, 3199 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Trick or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: Bear River Storage, 1205 S. Sandhill Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 1-2 p.m. | Spooktacular Kids Yoga | Admission: Free | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Trick or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Pediatrics, 1240 E. 100 South, Suite 14, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Halloween Community Event | Admission: Free | Location: Primerica, 1830 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Mall-O-Ween | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Trunk or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Santa Clara Halloween Hoedown | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Square, 3020 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Trunk or Treat | Admission: Free | Location: Detail Garage, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Zion Ponderosa Halloween Bash | Admission: Free | Location: Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort, Twin Knolls Road, Orderville.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PDT | Boo-wling with Legs4Lexi | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
Music
- Friday, 7-8:15 p.m. | Symphony Under the Stars | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | The Ride | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 3-4 p.m. | Soirée Musicale: Special Halloween Day Concert! | Admission: $10 | Location: Kayenta Center for the Arts, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Jake Shephard | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. | Gilbert Bonilla | Admission: Free | Location: Under Canvas Zion, 3955 Kolob Terrace Road, Virgin.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Scaryoke Karaoke | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight | Dark Realms – Halloween Festival | Admission: $23.44-$34.57 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | ‘70s Disco & Dance Competition | Admission: $25 | Location: Workturf, 135 N. 900 East, St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Halloween Party | Admission: $40 (21+ only) | Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. to midnight | Haunted Hollow Halloween Party | Admission: $39.99 (21+ only) | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, starting at 9 p.m. | Kill the Keg | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Warehouse Bar + Kitchen, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Good vs. Evil Costume Contest w/ DJ EZ | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Phantoms of the Fox Theatre | Admission: $15 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Field of Screams | Admission: $20 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright Haunted House | Admission: $14.95-$20.95 | Location: Fiesta Fright, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. | Here For the BOOs | Admission: $25 (21+ only) | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. | Warehouse Hell House | Admission: $15 (21+ only) | Location: Warehouse Bar + Kitchen, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Trick or Drink Halloween Party | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Halloween in Wonderland w/ The 8EEZ Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Southern Utah Wild Horse & Burro Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-11:30 p.m. | Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Sand Hollow Dive-a-Long | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
