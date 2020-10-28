Washington, Iron counties earn top grades for keeping voters informed; early voting commences

Stock image | Photo by elinedesignservices/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A week before the 2020 election, the Utah chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union released a survey of how the state’s 29 counties rated in regard to supplying essential election information to voters via county clerk websites.

“In Utah, county clerks are responsible for organizing elections in each of the state’s 29 counties, wielding considerable authority over how, when, and where residents receive their ballots and cast their votes,” the press release from the ALCU of Utah issued Tuesday states.

In the survey, the ACLU of Utah graded each of the county’s websites based on 18 metrics related to the current election, including how the websites disseminated information on how to register, ballot drop box locations and information for voters with disabilities.

Fifteen county clerk websites were rated at 90% or higher. Of the five counties that make up the southwest Utah region, Iron, Kane and Washington counties achieved 100% and received A+ grades. Beaver and Garfield counties came in at 86% and 83% respectively. On the southeastern end of the state, San Juan County also scored 100%.

The ALCU survey stated that the Beaver County Clerk’s website either did not post the following information or didn’t make it easily found: when mail-in ballots were due (Nov. 2) and information on Election Day registration. The Garfield County Clerk’s page was also lacking information on when mail-in ballots were due and that in-person voting requires a photo ID, as well as information for voters with disabilities.

“When voters have questions about an election, their first point of contact should be their county clerk,” said Nikila Venugopal, voting rights manager for the ACLU of Utah. “This reliance makes these websites essential for finding local and accurate information to help voters answer questions and solve problems. We are pleased to see so many county clerks in Utah take their role seriously by updating their websites to make this election safe, accessible, and secure.”

Washington County Commissioner Dean Cox said Tuesday that he was pleased with the results.

“We’ve made a very diligent effort to get the word out,” he said.

Washington County’s efforts have involved repeated posts over social media to remind county residents of various dates, such as the beginning of early voting, which was Tuesday.

Utah counties that did not rate so well according to the ACLU of Utah’s survey included Juab, Sanpete and Emery counties, all of which received a D grade, and Piute County, which received an F.

A breakdown of the ACLU of Utah’s survey relates can be found here.

Washington County Clerk/Auditor Kim Hafen previously spoke with St. George News about mail-in voting and voting in general this election season. A particular point he stressed for those who are planning to vote by mail was that as Election Day gets closer, those voters should drop their ballots off at one of the county’s ballot dropbox sites rather than mail it, since the mail will be sent to northern Utah first and then sent back to the county a day or so later. This runs the risk of not having the ballot postmarked before Nov. 3 and therefore not being counted.

Ballot dropboxes and in-person voting locations for Washington and Iron Counties are listed below:

Washington County

The Washington County Administration Building, 197 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

St. George branch of the Washington County Library, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.

Hurricane branch of the Washington County Library, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.

Washington City branch of the Washington County Library, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.

Santa Clara branch of the Washington County Library, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.

Iron County

Iron County Justice Center, 82 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Cedar City Offices, 10 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Iron County Courthouse, 68 S. 100 East, Parowan.

Enoch City Offices, 900 E. Midvalley Road, Enoch.

Paragonah Town Hall, 44 N. 100 East, Paragonah.

Kanarraville Town Hall, 40 S. Main St., Kanarraville.

Parowan City Office, 35 E. 100 North, Parowan.

Brian Head Town Hall, 56 N. Highway 143, Brian Head.

In-person voting locations:

Washington County

In-person voting will be held at the Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Early voting

Oct. 27-28 – noon to 4 p.m.

Oct. 29-30 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3) – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Iron County

Early voting will be held at:

Iron County Courthouse, 68 S. 100 East, Parowan.

Enoch City Offices, 900 E. Midvalley Road, Enoch.

Cedar City Office, 10 N. Main St., Cedar City. Oct. 26-28 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29-30 – 1-5 p.m.



Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3) – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Iron County Courthouse, 68 S. 100 East, Parowan.

Enoch City Offices, 900 E. Midvalley Road, Enoch.

Cedar City Office, 10 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Iron County Tourism Bureau, 581 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Cedar City Aquatic Center, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Dr., Cedar City.

