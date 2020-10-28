Miller family announces sale of Utah Jazz to founder of Qualtrics

In this 2018 file photo, Gail Miller speaks during the St. George Interfaith Council's annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast on the Dixie State University campus, St. George, Utah, May 10, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — After 35 years, the Miller family has entered into an agreement to sell the Utah Jazz.

According to a report from Fox13Now, the Millers will sell the team to Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith, the co-creator of the “5 For the Fight” jersey patch the Jazz wear.

Smith is a lifelong Jazz fan who sold his Utah-based technology company for $8 billion, but the sale of the Jazz by the owners who have run the franchise for over three decades will come as a shock to fans and residents.

“I have known Ryan for several years and admire the values by which he and his wife Ashley live their lives,” said Gail Miller.

“They have such love for and a connection to Utah and this team,” she continued. “Because of our friendship and several high-level conversations over the years, Ryan recently approached our organization to inquire about the possibility of purchasing the Utah Jazz and some of our other sports and entertainment properties.”

