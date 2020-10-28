Driver cited for reckless driving following 2-vehicle crash at Bluff Street, Blackridge Drive

ST. GEORGE — Two drivers were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash reported on Bluff Street during heavy traffic Wednesday.

Shortly before noon, a two-vehicle crash was reported in the intersection of Bluff Street and Black Ridge Drive involving a white Ford F-150 and a black Range Rover. Officers arrived to find both vehicles partially blocking the southbound lane of Bluff and two drivers that were injured.

St. George Police Officer Berkely Christian told St. George News the driver of the Ford sustained injuries to her arm, while the woman driving the Rover sustained back and neck injuries. Both were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation and treatment.

At the time of the crash, the Rover heading south was stopped at the light on Bluff Street. Just as the light turned green, Christian said, the Rover was struck from behind by the Ford, whose driver failed to stop or slow for the light that turned red just seconds before.

The force of the impact pushed the Rover out into the intersection and caused damage to the rear of the SUV, while the pickup sustained extensive frontal damage.

According to several witnesses that stopped to speak to police at the scene, Christian said, the Ford driver was observed swerving and driving erratically just before the crash took place. The officer also said they were following up with the Ford’s driver at the hospital once the scene was cleared to determine if there was a medical condition or possible impairment that could have contributed to the crash.

Either way, he said, the driver of the Ford will be cited for reckless driving, and the crash is still under investigation at this time.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage in the crash and were later towed from the roadway. The impact on traffic was minimal, as motorists were diverted into a single lane while responders tended to the scene.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Utah Department of Transportation Incident Management Team responded to the crash.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

