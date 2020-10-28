Biggest car show yet coming to Brio to benefit Project Lifesaver program, honor those who serve

Composite image with background image by Mythja/iStock/Getty Images Plus, with overlay of car show graphic courtesy of Darren Nuttall, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — First responders in the U.S. respond to more than 240 million 911 calls each year. And in honor of their service to communities in Washington County, Desert Sports Management and Car Guys Care are hosting the 6th annual “First Responders Appreciation Car Show.”

The event will be held at Brio at 230 W. Brio Clubhouse Drive in Washington City and will feature classic cars as well as emergency vehicles. Registration and parking for show vehicles is available online and costs $30 for the first vehicle and $15 for each additional vehicle.

In addition to the car show, there will be many more attractions, including music and concessions, while JC Hackett will be playing live rock-n-roll radio, and a barbecue cookout with sandwiches and other culinary delights will also be available. Pepsi is also providing a soda machine and a variety of soft drinks for those attending the event.

This year, there is a special focus on the younger participants, the event’s organizer, Darren Nuttall, said. They will include added attractions and activities for kids to enjoy, such as several bounce houses and “Race a Cop” Hot Wheels racing during the event. Participants can either bring their own cars or one will be provided at the show. There will be hourly races and prizes, and plenty of local police officers and firefighters will be on hand to take on any challengers.

A coloring station will also be provided and hosted by Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop, as well as a pumpkin contest where kids can bring their own carved or painted pumpkin and winners will receive an award.

Nuttall said there are more cars that have entered this year, likely due to a drop in the number of events taking place in many states due to COVID-19 restrictions. In fact, he said they have more than 100 cars entered already, which is high compared to the number of preregistered cars they had last year. This year’s entries are coming out of Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada and other states.

“That is in addition to the cars that are registered on the day of the event,” he said.

Through working with Car Guys Care and Nuttall of Desert Sports Management, the group created the event around a purpose years ago: to honor the first responders in the area. This year, the event is focused on celebrating not only first responders but also nurses, doctors, trash collectors and others who have continued to perform their jobs during difficult times, Nuttall said.

Part of the mission behind the car show includes donating proceeds to a program many first responders hold near and dear: Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver

Project Lifesaver has been proven the most effective search and rescue program. It uses a LoJack SafetyNet tracking system designed for “at-risk” populations – from children with mental disabilities to adults with Alzheimer’s – reducing the time, funds and manpower needed to locate an individual. More than 1,200 law enforcement departments nationwide use the system.

A timely response can save lives and reduce the risk of injury for such adults and children who become lost, and the Project Lifesaver system has the ability to detect or track an individual who may wander into a shallow body of water, a densely wooded area, a concrete structure such as a garage or a building constructed with steel.

The average recovery time is less than 30 minutes.

Event details

What: “First Responders Appreciation Car Show” sponsored by Car Guys Care and Desert Sports Management.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Brio at 230 W. Brio Clubhouse Drive in Washington City.

St. George Car Shows website | registration form.

