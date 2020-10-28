Find the perfect piece for every room – whether furniture or decor – from the experts at Ashley HomeStore

Photo by FollowTheFlow/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Furniture, along with décor, holds the potential to transform tired, dull spaces into eye-catching conversation starters – and standard houses into welcoming homes.

As the No. 1 name in furniture in Southern Utah, the experts at the locally owned and operated Ashley HomeStore in St. George help customers discover great pieces at great prices to make their dream spaces into reality.

Signed, sealed and delivered

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a destructive blow to global and domestic shipping for many industries, and furniture supply chains are no different. Before customers make a purchase, an Ashley representative will discuss current shipping and delivery times, which remain longer than average.

Todd Pendleton, owner of the Ashley HomeStore in St. George, said that Ashley has been working tirelessly over the past several months to get furniture to their warehouses and into customers’ homes as quickly as possible.

“Rest assured, Ashley will do everything we can to expedite your delivery and get you enjoying your new furniture,” he said.

Learn more about Ashley’s response to COVID-19 here.

Sweet dreams

Buying a bed means making an investment in comfort and wellness for years to come. At the Ashley Sleep Center, the goal is to help customers find the best bed for everyone in the home, including kids.

“There are some great studies on the positive impacts of a good night’s rest on the growth and development of children,” he said. “Many times, we see a child sleeping on an undersized bed or a bed that has been in the family for many years. There are a lot of good beds that will help kids transition from youth to teenage years.”

Ashley HomeStore carries a wide selection of beds to suit any budget. Pendleton recommends bringing kids in for a chat with one of Ashley’s sleep experts, who will help find the right fit at the right price no matter what stage of life they’re in.

Explore kids furniture from the Ashley HomeStore here.

Sofa set or sectional?

No well-designed living room is complete without a comfortable, stylish place to sit. But which is better, a sectional or a sofa set?

Both can be great options depending on room size, Pendleton said. He recommends customers come prepared to shop with the dimensions of the room they’re buying for. An Ashley representative will identify options that work for your space, taking into account how people enter the room and where the center of attention should be.

“Sometimes a smaller sectional can really change the look and feel of a room,” he added.

The Ashley HomeStore offers a broad selection of both sofa sets and sectionals, including choices in color, material and footprint.

Shop living room furniture from the Ashley HomeStore here.

Redecorating on a budget

Have a room in need of an update? Replacing all the furniture is one way to change its personality. However, redecorating can sometimes be a faster and much more affordable method for breathing new life into a living space.

Pendleton said many Ashley HomeStore customers have successfully transformed rooms with just a rug from Ashley’s vast selection. Customers can also choose wall art or accessories, ranging from candles and picture frames to vases and bowls. Even single pieces like an accent chair or table can provide a new look and feel.

“People always think it’s our job to sell them every piece of furniture in the store,” Pendleton said. “If you tell us what you’re trying to accomplish, we’ll give you several options, from the simple to the more elaborate.”

Browse décor from the Ashley HomeStore here.

Ashley HomeStore is located at 2376 Red Cliffs Drive in St. George. The showroom is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To speak with an expert today, call 435-628-1881 or visit the Ashley HomeStore website for more information.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

