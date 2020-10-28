Ask a Local Expert: How can IV hydration therapy help me stay healthy this cold and flu season?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With cold and flu season starting and the holidays just around the corner, now is the time to boost your immune system with an infusion from Prime IV Hydration & Wellness.

Combining a high dose of vitamin C with zinc, glutathione, vitamin B12, magnesium, vitamin B6 and vitamin B complex, the “Immunity Armor” infusion is a powerful weapon against attacking germs.

Together, this potent blend of ingredients not only fortifies the immune system but aids in detoxification, fights against pathogens, supports cellular health, promotes white blood cell production and helps reduce the severity and duration of colds and infections. Immunity Armor is available exclusively at Prime IV Hydration.

“Taking preventative measures is key to give your body the tools it needs to stay healthy during this very busy time of year,” said Heidi Neville, regional developer for the Prime IV Hydration St. George clinic.

Neville recommends adding a vitamin D injection for maximum efficacy during cold and flu season, when the immune system may be most vulnerable.

“Getting a sufficient amount of vitamin D helps facilitate normal immune system function along with improving resistance against certain diseases,” she said.

Only about 20% of a vitamin’s potency is absorbed by the body when taken orally, but IV hydration therapy bypasses the digestive system. Prime IV Hydration infuses proprietary blends of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and fluids directly into the bloodstream, allowing cells to quickly access nutrients crucial for healing and wellness.

“We recommend a treatment monthly and during times of extreme stress or heavy travel,” Neville said.

