School bus involved in collision on Bluff Street

ST. GEORGE — A crash at the intersection of 700 South and Bluff Street in St. George Tuesday afternoon left the side of a Nissan Sentra smashed in when it collided with a school bus.

St. George Police officers and other responders were sent to the busy intersection around 3:45 p.m. after it was reported that a school bus had crashed head-on into the side of a black 2019 Nissan Sentra.

St. George Police Officer Burkeley Christian said the school bus was northbound on Bluff Street when the driver of the Nissan, which was southbound and in the left-turn lane, made the turn toward 700 South in front of the oncoming bus.

The Nissan’s driver either didn’t notice the bus or misjudged the distance between vehicles, Christian said.

While there was some visible damage to the front of the bus, the side of the Nissan had been smashed in. Despite the damage to the Nissan, the driver was able to move it out of the roadway and park it in the Realty Express parking lot on the corner where it was subsequently towed away.

The school bus involved in the collision moved up the road and turned onto 600 South where its young passengers were let out of the bus. They were either picked up by their parents or transferred to another bus that arrived soon after.

No one on the bus appeared to be hurt, Christian said. As for the Nissan’s occupants, the driver and a passenger, the driver complained about chest pains and was being examined by Gold Cross Ambulance medics at the scene.

The Nissan’s driver was cited for failing to yield to traffic on a left turn, Christian said.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

