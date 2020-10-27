Driver killed in collision at problematic Enoch intersection

Utah Highway Patrol vehicles, Cedar City, Utah, July 2018 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a collision at the intersection of Minersville Highway and Midvalley Road in Enoch, where several collisions have led to a reconfiguration of the intersection that is currently in planning process.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer told Cedar City News that the incident, which occurred about 3:30 p.m., involved a beige 2005 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car and a large drill pump truck.

The Malibu driver, a woman in her late 50s, was heading east on Midvalley Road when she went through a stop sign and was struck on her driver’s side door by the truck, which was heading south on Minersville Highway, also known as state Route 130.

“They pulled right out in front of him, and he (the truck driver) wasn’t able to stop,” Bauer said.

According to a UHP press release issued shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Malibu driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released pending notification of friends and extended family.

The driver of the truck was not injured, UHP officials said.

Photos taken by UHP at the scene are evidential and will not be released, the agency said.

Traffic in the area was impacted for more than two hours while responders investigated and worked to clear the scene.

The intersection has been the scene of several serious crashes over the past few years, including another fatality in June 2019. These incidents prompted the Utah Department of Transportation and local officials to propose a roundabout as a way to make the intersection safer. UDOT’s SR-130 multiphase improvement project is already under way, with construction on the roundabout portion scheduled to start in March.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.