Ask a Local Expert: How can tinting my home and car windows save money?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It’s no secret that Southern Utahns enjoy many sunny days. While this abundance of sunshine makes for a pleasant outdoor lifestyle year-round, it can also lead to problems with vehicles and homes.

“If you want to tint your vehicle’s windows or reduce the effects of direct sunlight in your home, Jones Paint & Glass has the experts and the know-how to make that project happen,” tint installation specialist Blas Glavin said.

Learn more about vehicle and home tinting from Jones Paint & Glass in the Ask a Local Expert video in the media player above.

Tinting a vehicle’s windows can block up to 99% of ultraviolet rays to preserve the upholstery and keep the interior cooler on scorching summer days, Glavin said. Tint also helps reduce sun glare while driving, especially on the freeway.

When it comes to the home, adding some tinting to the windows helps keep the interior looking and feeling fresh for years. It also means less work for the air conditioner in the hotter months, which translates to lower energy bills.

“Tinting your home’s windows can make your house instantly cooler and reduce sun damage to flooring, wall coverings and furniture,” Glavin said. “Jones Paint & Glass has applied tint to home windows across Southern Utah, and our customers love the results.”

Since 1938, Jones Paint & Glass has served the intermountain West as a one-stop shop for home renovation needs including windows, doors, mirrors, bathroom glass and paint products. Their experts are committed to providing quality products at affordable prices while offering customers an unrivaled level of service and expertise. Jones Paint & Glass is a family-operated business with seven locations across Utah and more than 200 employees.

Jones Paint & Glass is located at 122 S. 1200 East in St. George. For a free quote, call 435-673-9644 today.

For more local expert opinions on topics, from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.