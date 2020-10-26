Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

In this May 2020 file photo, the Washington County Search and Rescue team responds to a report of an injured woman at Gunlock State Park, Washington County, Utah, May 2, 2020 | File photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — As calls for search and rescue operations increase – and happen almost daily in some instances – county officials are worried. Their concern is whether the volunteers who donate hundreds of hours of their time may either burn out or respond less so they can still earn a living at jobs they’ve consistently had to leave for the sake of others.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A six-mile-long stream of vehicles – many flying American and Trump flags – rolled into St. George Saturday evening as the “Utah I-15 Trump Train” concluded its southbound journey with a rally held in a downtown park.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Part of northbound Interstate 15 was closed for a time Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near the Virgin River Gorge. One woman was flown to the hospital, but no major injuries were sustained.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Leeds on Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower told St. George News the incident involved a gray Lexus SUV with two occupants, a married couple in their mid- to late-70s.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop for a revoked driver’s license landed two suspects in jail Saturday after narcotics and paraphernalia were recovered by an alert police officer, along with the K-9 unit that responded to assist.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.