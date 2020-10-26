Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25.
‘I don’t know what to do’; County officials fear constant search and rescue calls will burn out, deter volunteers
ST. GEORGE — As calls for search and rescue operations increase – and happen almost daily in some instances – county officials are worried. Their concern is whether the volunteers who donate hundreds of hours of their time may either burn out or respond less so they can still earn a living at jobs they’ve consistently had to leave for the sake of others.
From Tremonton to St. George, Trump Train rolls through Utah
ST. GEORGE — A six-mile-long stream of vehicles – many flying American and Trump flags – rolled into St. George Saturday evening as the “Utah I-15 Trump Train” concluded its southbound journey with a rally held in a downtown park.
Pickup slides off I-15 in Virgin River Gorge, driver airlifted to hospital
ST. GEORGE — Part of northbound Interstate 15 was closed for a time Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near the Virgin River Gorge. One woman was flown to the hospital, but no major injuries were sustained.
Elderly couple injured in rollover crash on I-15 near Leeds
ST. GEORGE — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Leeds on Saturday morning.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower told St. George News the incident involved a gray Lexus SUV with two occupants, a married couple in their mid- to late-70s.
DUI stop on Sunset Boulevard turns into felony arrest for 2 locals
ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop for a revoked driver’s license landed two suspects in jail Saturday after narcotics and paraphernalia were recovered by an alert police officer, along with the K-9 unit that responded to assist.
