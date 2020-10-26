Video: Driver wipes out during world-record UTV jump attempt at Sand Hollow

Written by Jeff Richards
October 26, 2020

ST. GEORGE — This past week’s UTV Takeover event at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane attracted hundreds of off-road enthusiasts of all ages.

The five-day rally, which wrapped up Sunday, was the fourth and final stop on UTV Takeover’s 2020 national tour.

One major highlight was noted rider Al McBeth’s attempt to break his own world record for the longest sand-to-sand jump in a UTV. As seen in the reader-submitted video in the player above, McBeth’s vehicle flies more than 200 feet through the air before hitting the ground nose-first and rolling several times. Nevertheless, McBeth reportedly walked away from the crash without any serious injuries.

The family-friendly event’s schedule included various competitions and races, guided group rides, night rides, vendor booths, activities, games and prizes.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!