Video: Driver wipes out during world-record UTV jump attempt at Sand Hollow

ST. GEORGE — This past week’s UTV Takeover event at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane attracted hundreds of off-road enthusiasts of all ages.

The five-day rally, which wrapped up Sunday, was the fourth and final stop on UTV Takeover’s 2020 national tour.

One major highlight was noted rider Al McBeth’s attempt to break his own world record for the longest sand-to-sand jump in a UTV. As seen in the reader-submitted video in the player above, McBeth’s vehicle flies more than 200 feet through the air before hitting the ground nose-first and rolling several times. Nevertheless, McBeth reportedly walked away from the crash without any serious injuries.

The family-friendly event’s schedule included various competitions and races, guided group rides, night rides, vendor booths, activities, games and prizes.

