February 8, 1964 — October 20, 2020

Gary Douglas Thomas, 56 years old, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in McKinney, Texas. He was born on Feb. 8, 1964, in Boston, Massachusetts to Earl and Louise Thomas.

Shortly after, they took residence in Las Vegas, Nevada where he was raised. He graduated from Rancho High School in 1982 and soon after began working at Sweetheart Cup. On Jan. 31, 1997, he married the love of his life, Jill (Huntsman) Thomas. Combined they have five children: Jacob, Joshua, Jordyn, Calais and Camille. They moved to Hurricane, Utah where they raised their children.

Gary is remembered by his family and friends as being thoughtful, honest, quick-witted, kind, and a very loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Gary was very family-oriented, always attending his children’s and grandchildren’s recitals and sports events. His grandchildren were his biggest joys, and he loved them dearly. He made an active effort to be a part of his children’s and grandchildren’s lives, no matter the distance.

Gary’s friends have remembered his big heart, always having a joke, his willingness to help anyone in need, and the sparkle in his eyes.

From his longtime friend, Rob Michel, “Gary had a lot of great qualities about him, we could go on describing him with words like kind, loving, good sense of humor, generous and the list goes on. But I guess what stands out to me is the way he made me feel whenever I spent time with him. If things were good in my life, he would make them better. If I was having some challenges, at least for whatever time I could talk with him, everything was okay. I know it’s not just me that he’s had this effect on. I’ve been with him many times when he meets someone that he’s never seen before, and they become instant friends. His personality and positive energy are infectious. Several times I’ve seen him with a complete stranger, and he will ask the person questions about their family, friends, where they’re from, until he finds a connection. He will find a person in that stranger’s life that he knows, and now all the sudden these two strangers have something in common, and they are now friends. … The ability that he had to make people feel good about themselves and create friendships is a quality that is rarely found in people. So I guess if I had to describe him with one sentence it would be: HE MADE PEOPLE FEEL GOOD!”

He was a very talented woodworker. He made a variety of furniture and decor such as beds, dressers, a crib and a rocking horse for his kids and grandkids. He also helped his many brothers-in-law with their homes.

He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a scoutmaster, Sunday School and primary teacher, ward mission leader, Elder’s quorum presidency, and a young men’s leader. His love and testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, was one that was unwavering.

His work at Sweetheart Cup led him to work with INX International. This allowed Gary and Jill to live all over the country, including Northern Utah, New Jersey, and most recently, Texas.

Gary is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jill Thomas; his children: Jacob (Kyla) Thomas,

Joshua Thomas, Calais (Shay) Capson, Jordyn (Jacob) Connell, and Camille (Carson) Porter; six grandchildren: Jace and baby boy Thomas, Maddox and Sonny Connell, and Jensen and Jameson Porter. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Thomas.

A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 N. Main Street, Hurricane, Utah. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery located at 225 E. 600 North.

The Thomas family would like to thank their family and friends that have sent their condolences and memories. Your kind words are a reflection of the great man they remember Gary to be.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.