Elaine Gubler

September 27, 1930 — 2020

Elaine Nyborg Gubler was born in Newdale, Idaho on Sept. 27, 1930. She was the second child of Alfonso Nyborg and Edna Black Nyborg. She spent her childhood in Idaho enjoying her siblings; Darwin, Sherri, Vonda, Gary and Teresa and many cousins.

Elaine’s family later moved to Arizona and then to Southern Utah, where she graduated from Hurricane High School. She was immediately noticed and pursued by Thell W. Gubler and they were married on July 15, 1947. They were very young sweethearts but weathered all the challenges of married life while still remaining sweethearts for 73 years. What a great commitment.

They are the parents of seven children: Kerry (Patricia), Shauna (Dave), Kenneth (Leslie), Tyler (Mary Dawn), Jason (Colleen), Stefanie (Troy) and Cory (Amy). They have enjoyed 37 grandchildren and 88 great-grandchildren, as well as one great-great-grandson.

Elaine was a very talented seamstress, a wonderful cook, a hard worker and an unselfish caretaker. She knew the meaning of service. There will be a viewing Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the La Verkin Stake Center followed by a Graveside Service at noon at the La Verkin City Cemetery. Please bring your own chairs if you are coming to the graveside.

We give special thanks to all of those from Sun Tree who attended to our mother.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com.