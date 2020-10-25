Traffic alert: Icy roads close northbound I-15 at Paragonah

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Icy roads and high winds have forced the closure of northbound Interstate 15 just before exit 95 in Paragonah.

A fire that started Monday morning near Interstate 15 is impacting traffic in both directions.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the highway has been closed to traffic moving north at mile post 94, which is 14 miles south of Beaver.

There is no estimation as to when it will be reopened. Alternate routes are suggested.

