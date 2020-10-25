Fire destroys 2 vehicles, garage of home in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A fire destroyed the garage of a home in Cedar City Saturday night.

Firefighter Derek Shirley of the Cedar City Fire Department said a resident of the home called dispatchers shortly after 8:30 p.m.

“He heard alarms going off and then called 911,” Shirley said. “We were then dispatched to a garage on fire.”

A total of 21 personnel responded to the residence, located at 451 W. 2000 North. The response included three fire engines, one ladder truck and a heavy rescue truck.

Upon arrival, firefighters directed streams of water into the inside of the garage, where two vehicles were on fire, the gasoline from their tanks fueling the blaze.

Shirley said the crews were able to keep the fire from spreading into the other parts of the home.

“The master bedroom got some water damage and a little bit of smoke damage but the other bedrooms were actually okay,” he said. “It was pretty much contained to the garage.”

The garage and its contents, including both vehicles, were a total loss, he added.

“There were no injuries to the homeowners,” Shirley said. “Everyone got out, and we saved a couple of their pets.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

“We do know it started in the garage but we don’t know how it started,” Shirley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by responding firefighters and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.