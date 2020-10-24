Pickup rolls off I-15 in Virgin River Gorge, driver airlifted to hospital

A Ford F-150 slid down an embankment in the Virgin River Gorge, Arizona, on Oct. 24, 2020. |Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam Fire Department, St. George, News.

ST. GEORGE — Part of northbound Interstate 15 was closed for a time Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near the Virgin River Gorge. One woman was flown to the hospital, but no major injuries were sustained.

The crash, at 11 a.m. Arizona time, noon MDT, involved a Ford F-150. The vehicle was approaching the pull-out near mile marker 16 and slid down the embankment when the driver turned right, Beaver Dam Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said.

The driver was flown to the hospital by Mercy Air with minor injuries. She was conscious and able to answer questions, but had hit her head, Hunt said. Her husband, who was in the passenger seat, refused medical attention and was not injured, Hunt said.

In addition to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Mojave County Sheriff’s Department, a Washington County Search and Rescue high-angle ropes team was called to the scene. A fire engine was used to block the right lane of the highway so the Mercy Air helicopter could land, Hunt said, and was reopened as soon as the helicopter left.

Hunt said it was fortunate the vehicle did not roll down the embankment, and because of that the couple escaped further injuries.

“They were absolutely lucky,” Hunt said. “It all went fairly smooth, as good as it could have gone.”

