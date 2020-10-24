From Tremonton to St. George, Trump Train rolls through Utah

ST. GEORGE — A six-mile-long stream of vehicles – many flying American and Trump flags – rolled into St. George Saturday evening as the “Utah I-15 Trump Train” concluded its southbound journey with a rally held in a downtown park.

The aim of the I-15 Trump Train, which began in Tremonton Saturday morning, was to show support for the re-election of President Donald Trump as well as to give “the silent majority a voice,” according to the Facebook group where the event was initially organized and subsequently updated with posts chronicling the train’s southbound travel.

Along the way, the Trump Train grew as it picked up new vehicles as their drivers joined the flag-waving caravan. Around 100 or more vehicles were estimated to have been involved in the train.

The Trump Train’s arrivals did cause some temporary congestion on southbound I-15 as it drew close to the St. George Boulevard/Exit 8 interchange.

This was the second Trump Train to run through St. George and Cedar City. The first occurred Oct. 11 that looped from St. George to Hurricane and back.

The following weekend, another Trump Train took place in Cedar City. The following day, a completing “Rally for Our Future” event was held by supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The second Trump Train was organized by Trish Money, of Draper, who told St. George News she was prompted to start the event as a means to speak out after her personal Facebook account was terminated for sharing stories related to claims about emails allegedly by Hunter Biden that Facebook and Twitter are accused of censoring.

“I can still speak up and get the truth out, and that’s what we’re doing here,” Money said following the conclusion of the rally held at Vernon Worthen Park in St. George.

Additional elements of the rally included a stand against masks and potential vaccination mandates, as well as a call to continue to organize and “stand for freedom and liberty.”

Between 250-300 people are estimated to have attended the I-15 Trump Train’s concluding rally that evening. It began at 5 p.m. and ended around 7 p.m. Following the rally, the Trump Train gathered to make a final run across St. George Boulevard.

