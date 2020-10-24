Photo gallery, video: Cedar City’s sheep parade delights crowds

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival staged its annual sheep parade Saturday morning, with hundreds of people lining both sides of Cedar City’s Main Street for several blocks.

Although the number of woolly critters in the flock at the end of the hourlong parade wasn’t as large as it had been in years past, most of the folks watching didn’t seem to mind – even though the ovine marchers themselves were neither wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

The family-friendly event featured a variety of entries, including horseback riders, sheep trailers, farm machinery, tractors, vintage automobiles and plenty of youngsters simply having fun waving to the crowds.

The four-day festival concludes Sunday. For more information, including a schedule of activities, visit the festival’s website.

