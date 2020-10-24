Photo gallery, video: Cedar City’s sheep parade delights crowds

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival staged its annual sheep parade Saturday morning, with hundreds of people lining both sides of Cedar City’s Main Street for several blocks.
Although the number of woolly critters in the flock at the end of the hourlong parade wasn’t as large as it had been in years past, most of the folks watching didn’t seem to mind – even though the ovine marchers themselves were neither wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
The family-friendly event featured a variety of entries, including horseback riders, sheep trailers, farm machinery, tractors, vintage automobiles and plenty of youngsters simply having fun waving to the crowds.
The four-day festival concludes Sunday. For more information, including a schedule of activities, visit the festival’s website.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar Heritage and Livestock Festival's sheep parade, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.
Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.