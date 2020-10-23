UPDATE: Authorities locate man who went missing in Bryce Canyon National Park

Mark Langenbach was reported missing in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah on Oct. 21, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office announced over social media Friday that, Mark Langenbach, who went missing in Bryce Canyon National Park earlier this week, was found alive.

UPDATE 8:30 p.m., The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported that Mark Langenbach has been located.

“We had a 62-year old individual who was out for two nights, and he was just located by a National Park Service person,” Garfield County Sheriff James Perkins said in a video posted to Facebook. “We were able to direct the helicopter to him and he was located.”

Langenbach, 62, went missing Wednesday after sharing a plan with others to walk the 4-mile loop that starts at the Sheep Creek-Swamp Canyon trailhead. He was expected to check in to a hotel in Bryce Canyon City later that day, but he did not show up, according to a press release from the NPS.

Langenbach’s car was found parked at the trailhead, his whereabouts at the time were unknown.

Perkins said Langenbach was confused and disoriented when he was found and had somehow lost his shoes, but he was nonetheless alive.

“We’re pretty happy,” the sheriff said.

Several volunteers, National Park Service personnel, and the Garfield, Kane, Sevier and Washington County Sheriff’s offices each participated in the search for Langenbach, Perkins said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.