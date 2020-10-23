‘We stand on the brink’: Southern Utah breaks 100 COVID-19 cases in single day

Undated photo illustration | Photo by Bertrand Blay/iStock/Getty Inages Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah saw its greatest increase in one-day coronavirus infections Wednesday, with more than 100 cases reported.

According to the Utah Department of Health, there were 134 additional people infected with COVID-19 in the five-county area on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 92 set on Oct. 17. That includes 113 in Washington County and 68 in St. George.

There are now 1,213 active coronavirus cases in Southern Utah. The health department also reported another death, this time a male long-term facility resident in Washington County over the age of 85.

The state also set a high mark with 1,960 new infections, according to Gov. Gary Herbert. He noted masks are now mandatory in 21 counties – including Washington, Iron, Beaver and Garfield counties – but he is concerned about people choosing to not take precautions against the virus.

“This is a record day for Utah — but not a good one. Cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high, and I am deeply concerned that COVID exhaustion is as well. Now is not the time to let down your guard,” Herbert said.

“Up until now, our hospitals have been able to provide good care to all COVID and non-COVID patients who need it. But today we stand on the brink. If Utahns do not take serious steps to limit group gatherings and wear masks, our health care providers will not have the ability to provide quality care for everyone who needs it,” he added

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Oct. 23, 2020, seven-day average in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 5,504 (77.9 new infections per day in seven days, rising since Oct. 22)

Washington County: 4,364 (66.9 per day, rising)

Iron County: 891 (7.7 per day, rising)

Kane County: 95 (0.9 per day, rising)

Garfield County: 90 (2.8 per day, rising)

Beaver County: 64 (0.6 per day, dropping)

Deaths: 49 (0.6 per day, rising)

Washington County: 41 (1 new since last report: male resident at long-term facility over 85)

Iron County: 3

Garfield County: 4

Kane County: 1

Hospitalized: 23 (steady)

Recovered: 4,511

Current Utah seven-day average: 1,355 (rising)

Southern Utah counties in high transmission level as of Oct. 22 (masks required, gatherings to 10 or less): Washington (16.7% positive tests, 407.7 per 100,000 case rate), Beaver (15.9% positive tests, 304.0 per 100,000 case rate), Garfield (22.1% positive tests, 649.6 per 100,000 case rate)

Southern Utah counties in moderate transmission level (masks required, gatherings to 10 or less until Oct. 29): Iron (10.9% positive tests, 164.9 per 100,000 case rate)

Southern Utah counties in low transmission level (masks recommended, gatherings to 50 or less): , Kane (8.6% positive tests, 116.7 per 100,000 case rate)

