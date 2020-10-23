Second crash in intersection in 2 days blocks Dixie Drive and Sunset

ST. GEORGE — The second crash in as many days blocked traffic at the corner of Dixie Drive and Sunset Boulevard in St. George Friday evening.

The incident between a white Chrysler sedan and a white Ford F-150 pickup truck took place around 7:30 p.m. and blocked the northbound side of Dixie Drive for an hour.

While a Gold Cross Ambulance also arrived on scene, there were no injuries in either vehicle.

According to St. George Police, who responded alongside the St. George Fire Department, the incident was caused by the driver of the F-150 who ran the light and crashed into the sedan.

Officer Jace Higley told St. George News the driver of the F-150 said they looked down for a second and missed the light turning from green to red. Higley said the corner in northwest St. George has been a priority for officers lately after multiple incidents, including a crash Thursday that left three injured.

Higley noted the time of day, as the sun had just set and the driver’s eyes were adjusting to the dark, a time of day that is coming earlier as winter approaches.

“When visibility is low, these are the times we need to pay attention,” Higley said.

