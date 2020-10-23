2-vehicle collision on Tabernacle Street results in injury

Written by Alexa Morgan
October 23, 2020

ST. GEORGE — A traffic collision at the intersection of Tabernacle Street and 1000 East in St. George resulted in a minor injury and both cars being towed from the scene Friday afternoon.

Two-car collision at the intersection of 1000 East and Tabernacle Street in St. George, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020 | Photo by Alexa Morgan, St. George News

The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Officer Emilie Talbot of the St. George Police Department told St. George News that the female driver of a silver Saturn sedan was waiting at the stop sign at the northeastern corner of the intersection with the intention of proceeding straight onto Tabernacle Street. A delivery truck was next to her, whose driver was waiting to turn left.

“The FedEx truck kind of inched forward, and the driver of the silver passenger car thought they were going to go,” Talbot said. “So she proceeded to go through the intersection, and another vehicle was traveling north on 1000 East, and that’s when they collided.”

The driver of the Saturn struck the front passenger side of a maroon Honda sedan.

The woman driving the Honda sustained a minor injury to her wrist, Talbot said, but did not require medical transportation. No passengers were involved.

Both cars were towed from the scene. Talbot said the driver of the silver Saturn was issued a citation for failing to yield after a stop.

