TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Oct. 23-25
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Ken Church | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Artist of the Month: Deborah Bice | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Autumn Weekends at Juniper Sky | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery ETC Sidewalk Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Basics and Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Lunch with the Doc | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Surgical Center, 676 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 5:30-7 p.m. | Drum Love: Medicine Rattle Workshop | Admission: $44 | Location: B R E A T H E of St. George, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Drum Love: Group Healing Drum Circle | Admission: Free | Location: B R E A T H E of St. George, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Family Roots Conference | Admission: $29 | Location: Family Roots website (online event).
Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Defensive Driving Course | Admission: $50 | Location: Dixie State University, 300 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 4-5:30 p.m. | Witch Ball Workshop | Admission: $22 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday and Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | Sadhana Practice with Rob Hess | Admission: $35-$60 | Location: BE HOT YOGA + BE University, 558 E. Riverside Drive #210, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Costumed Open Mic | Admission: Free | Location: 21eleven, 2111 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Birds by Connor McPherson | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Center for the Arts, 225 S. University Blvd., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Bright Star | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Jazz, Mystery & Murder at the Gatsby | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Man With the Pointed Toes | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Brian Regan | Admission: $50 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. | Youth Explorers | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Hildale Branch, 440 E. Newel Ave., Hildale.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Halloween Movie in the Park: Monsters, Inc. | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Park, 100 S. Main St., Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Cross Hollows Events Center, 11 N. Cross Hollows Drive, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. | Farmland | Admission: $12 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Pumpkin Patch | Admission: $5 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $8-$20 | Location: Western Legacy Farm & Ranch, 1600 S. 160 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | COVID Halloween Spooktacular | Admission: $5 | Location: Cedar City Aquatic Center, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Cedar Haunt | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Scarecrow Walk and Haunted Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Teen Halloween Fun | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Hocus Focus | Admission: Free | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Polynesian Day at Hash House a Go Go | Admission: Free | Location: Hash House a Go Go, 1812 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Saint George Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | 3hattrio | Admission: Free | Location: Balcony One, 770 W. State Road 9, Virgin.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Hot Junk | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Affogato West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Phantoms of the Fox Theatre | Admission: $15 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Field of Screams | Admission: $20 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright Haunted House | Admission: $14.95-$20.95 | Location: Fiesta Fright, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-11 p.m. | Maxwell Park Rocktober Fest | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Parkway, Hildale.
- Sunday, 2-5 p.m. | Mats & Mimosas | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday and Saturday, 6-11:30 p.m. | Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Dixie State Red & White Homecoming Game | Admission: Free | Location: Greater Zion Stadium, 500 S. 700 East, St. George.
