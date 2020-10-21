January 8, 1946 — October 6, 2020

Reneé Maria Schultz Bouineau returned to her Heavenly Father on Oct. 6, 2020, at her home where she lived with her two best friends, Danny her dog, and Sunny her cat.

It was her desire to live at her home, which she loved, until she died. She was born Jan. 8, 1946, in Wörgl, Austria to her mother, Eva Emma Schultz and her father, René Bouineau of Bordeaux, France. Her parents were not married, therefore Reneé took her mother’s maiden name until years later.

Reneé had an interesting life from the time she was born to the very end. She had an incredible memory — photogenic I think they call it. She could remember many of the instances in her life, who she was with, where they were and what they talked about. She was a very good conversationalist and had vast knowledge of Austria and Germany and many areas in the United States.

She came to the United States in 1957 with her mother and her stepfather, Hardy Ray South, who was in the Army and stationed at Fort Ord, California. Reneé and her mother settled in Carmel Valley, California for many years.

Reneé and her mother were very fond of animals; dogs, cats, and horses were their favorites. They were both very good with horses. They trained and showed horses and had them in their lives long before coming to America.

Reneé and her mother were very beautiful women, and as Reneé matured, she had many interesting experiences. She was in the Bed & Breakfast industry for many years. She was a hostess on Hawaiian Crews Lines in 1985 and 1986, loving that experience as well.

She was married for a short time. She and Jerry spent their first anniversary in Salzburg, Austria, and visited Austria and Germany many times through the years.

Her grandfather, Siegfried Schultz was a well-known composer, conductor, and pianist. Her grandmother, Salome Lindeke, was an actress and well-known in Berlin, Germany and Salzburg Austria.

Reneé was so friendly and made friends easily. She will be dearly missed.