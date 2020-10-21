Motorcyclist injured in collision with vehicle making left-hand turn

Scene of a collision between a Ford C-Max and a Suzuki motorcycle, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A motorcycle rider was injured in a collision with a vehicle making a left turn on a Cedar City street Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 100 East and Center Street, a short distance from Cedar City’s city hall and police station. It involved a blue/silver Suzuki motorcycle and a silver Ford C-Max compact multipurpose vehicle.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Nate Williams said the motorcycle rider had been heading east on Center Street while the driver of the Ford had been heading west and was in the turn lane preparing to make a left turn onto southbound 100 East.

“She started to make her left-hand turn, and you can see where he locked up the brakes and collided with the front part of her car,” Williams said at the scene as he indicated to the skid mark on the asphalt and the damage to the front passenger door area of the Ford.

The adult male bike rider, who was wearing a helmet and other protective gear at the time of the collision, was conscious and alert at the scene, but he did have some injuries, Williams said. The man was transported via Gold Cross Ambulance to Cedar City Hospital.

Meanwhile, the adult female driver of the Ford was not injured. Police said she would likely be cited for failure to yield.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage in the collision.

In addition to Cedar City Police, Utah Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the incident and provided assistance.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

