Desert Springs offers homes at attainable prices on the Arizona Strip; public open house scheduled

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Offering new construction at affordable prices and convenient access to entertainment and adventure, Desert Springs Communities is helping homebuyers find their oasis in the sands of the Arizona Strip.

Desert Springs RV Resort is a newly constructed manufactured home community and recreational vehicle park located just off Interstate 15 in Littlefield, Arizona. Housing is provided through Desert Springs Homes, their on-site dealership that ships manufactured homes to buyers in Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

Dave West, operations manager for Desert Springs Communities, said this project has been in the development process for more than two decades since the land was purchased by one of the partners, and when associates with development expertise came on board about three years ago, Desert Springs began to take shape, transforming “napkin sketches” into a fully realized community.

West said everyone is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Desert Springs hosted by the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce on Friday at 11 a.m. The public will have the opportunity to tour available models and pitch questions to their sales team.

Desert Springs currently has 13 home sites either move-in ready or under construction. When complete, the community will encompass 48 manufactured homes and 23 RV lots.

Located off Exit 9, the Desert Springs RV Resort is about 25 minutes from St. George and 10 minutes from Mesquite, Nevada. The community is just down the road from the Desert Springs Travel Center, which opened in May 2019 and features a Pilot Flying J fuel station, Subway, Yardley’s Steakburgers & Custard and other concessions.

“It’s the perfect place to get away from the big cities but still have all of those resources close by,” West said, adding that while St. George has great weather almost year-round, “make that step just past the Gorge, and we don’t get snow, ever.”

There are also financial advantages to buying in Arizona as opposed to surrounding states, West said. Desert Springs makes homeownership attainable for people renting in nearby communities like St. George, where affordable housing is often discussed but seldom delivered, he said.

“We can put a family in a home with a total housing payment around $1,100 a month, or even less in some cases. When you compare the monthly housing cost to rent even an apartment in St. George, we can give them more space for $300 to $400 less a month. It’s a no-brainer.”

Desert Springs proudly offers homes built in the United States by Fleetwood Homes and Clayton Homes. Options range from three-bedroom multi-section homes to park models under 400 square feet – and everything in between.

When it comes to floor plans and upgrades, manufactured homes offer more variety to suit buyer lifestyles than the cookie-cutter choices in master-planned communities, West said.

“These are real homes built with modern materials and modern construction,” he said

Community amenities include a clubhouse, laundromat, covered picnic area, playground, putting green, bocce ball court and pickleball courts.

The property on which each home is installed is leased by the homeowner on a long-term basis. Land leases are mostly in the $400 to $500 range, depending on the home size and lot type, and cover water, sewer and garbage services.

“By not having to pay a down payment up front for the property, it allows people to contribute more of their down payment to the cost of the home, what they actually own,” West said.

Homes in Desert Springs also carry excellent resale potential, West said, because there will always be a need for affordable housing options in the area.

“I’m well aware of what the housing market looks like in St. George,” he said. “People can’t find homes, and we have options here right now.”

To schedule a tour of the community and available models, contact the housing specialists at Desert Springs Communities at 928-769-6138.

Desert Springs Communities | Address: 4103 E. Fleet St., Littlefield, Arizona | Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Telephone: 928-769-6138 Website .

