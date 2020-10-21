October 13, 1930 — October 11, 2020

AnnaMaria Graham (née Dini) passed away Oct. 11, 2020, in the company and care of her husband, Alfred Graham, in their blufftop home in St. George, Utah; her son Edward Roveglia was at her side.

She was born Oct. 13, 1930, in the Northern Italian town of Borgo Val di Taro, in the province of Parma, to Edoardo Dini and Elide Cenderello. She lived with her parents in Ethiopia in preadolescence, read the classics at the University of Cagliari, graduating with a degree in literature, and went on to spend the remaining two-thirds of her life in the United States.

AnnaMaria loved the USA, where she became an accomplished real estate investor and lived in no less than six states. She was also an extraordinary cook who incorporated regional elements into her substantial Italian repertoire, much to the delight of family and guests. Volunteering at a local hospital, she attended to the elderly with especial empathy and diligence, according to the supervisor lamenting her eventual departure.

AnnaMaria was a loving and caring wife to her husband Alfred Graham, and a tireless protector, advocate and teacher for her sons Edward Roveglia and Richard Erik Schumert. All survive, missing her dearly. She was, in their words, an extraordinary woman. Godspeed, AnnaMaria.

