November 9, 1938 — October 18, 2020

RaeNyce Wittwer, 81, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 9, 1938, in Washington Utah to Raymond Larson and Berneice Carter.

RaeNyce was raised in Washington, Utah. She attended Washington Elementary School, Woodward Jr. High, and graduated from Dixie High School.

She began working at a very young age, as an usher at Dixie Theater and continued working various jobs through her early adult years. At age 18, she met the love of her life, Doodle. They dated for several months and were married Feb. 14, 1959, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were sealed together for time and all eternity on Dec. 12, 1980, in the St. George Temple. Along with Doodle came two precious daughters, Toni and Julie. Then came Jeff, Wayne and Misty.

RaeNyce was a wonderful homemaker. She loved cooking, gardening and golfing. She spread love and happiness wherever she went and to whomever she met.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cheerfully serving many callings with all her heart.

RaeNyce adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will always remember her enthusiasm for family gatherings and for being the best easter bunny ever!

RaeNyce is survived by her husband Lorraine Wittwer of Santa Clara; daughter Toni (Mark) Greer, of Weiser, Idaho; daughter Julie Calico of St. George; son, Jeff (Barbara) Wittwer of Santa Clara; son, Wayne Wittwer of St. George; daughter Misty (Matt) Fisher of Santa Clara; 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; brother Stanford Larson of St. George; and sister Donna Siler of Monroe, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald Larson, sister Dorothy Schmutz, son in law Dennis Calico, grandson Trent Calico, and daughter in law Tonya Wittwer.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Santa Clara Utah Stake Center, 3040 Santa Clara Drive. There will be viewing on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary and on Friday, Oct. 23 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Santa Clara Utah Stake Center prior to the service. Interment will take place at the Santa Clara Cemetery. Compassionate service is provided by the Santa Clara 5th ward Relief Society.

A special thanks to Tammy, Diane, Glo, Janae and Dixie Hospice for their loving care of our wife and mother.

