2 vehicles heavily damaged in crash on Old Highway 91

Scene of a rear-end collision on Old Highway 91, Enoch, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ENOCH — A rear-end collision on Old Highway 91 in Enoch Tuesday afternoon left two vehicles heavily damaged and their occupants with minor injuries.

Enoch Police Sgt. Isaac Askeroth said the incident, which occurred just before 2:30 p.m., involved a white Buick sedan and a silver Toyota RAV4 SUV. Both vehicles had been heading north on Old Highway 91 just past the Summit Frontage Road tunnel when the Toyota’s driver stopped to turn left onto a gravel road.

The Buick’s driver, an adult female, didn’t notice the Toyota stopped ahead of her in time, Askeroth said.

“The driver just failed to notice the vehicle that was stopped waiting to make a left-hand turn,” he said, estimating its speed at the time of impact to be 40-45 mph.

Despite the significant damage to both vehicles, neither the Buick’s driver nor the two adult female occupants of Toyota were seriously hurt, their injuries being limited to mostly minor cuts and scrapes and bruises, according to police.

“All were evaluated medically, but nobody was transported to the hospital,” Askeroth said.

Citations for the incident were pending at the time of this report.

Traffic on Old Highway 91 was impacted in both directions for nearly an hour while responders worked to clear the scene. Both damaged vehicles were towed. In addition to Enoch City Police, Utah Highway Patrol troopers and Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were among those who also responded.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

